Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) Shares Sold by Neuberger Berman Group LLC

Neuberger Berman Group LLC cut its position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) by 0.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,044,151 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 1,291 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Corning were worth $88,342,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Corning during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Corning by 981.9% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,017 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 923 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corning in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Core Alternative Capital lifted its holdings in shares of Corning by 488.3% in the 3rd quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 1,206 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,001 shares during the period. Finally, Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Corning in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 67.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Corning from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Corning from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Corning from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. UBS Group raised their price objective on Corning from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Corning from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.78.

Insider Transactions at Corning

Corning Price Performance

In related news, insider Li Fang sold 19,909 shares of Corning stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.17, for a total value of $700,199.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, insider Li Fang sold 19,909 shares of Corning stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.17, for a total value of $700,199.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, VP John Z. Zhang sold 4,655 shares of Corning stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $167,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $206,784. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

GLW stock opened at $33.26 on Monday. Corning Incorporated has a 52-week low of $28.98 and a 52-week high of $38.71. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.07.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The electronics maker reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.03. Corning had a return on equity of 14.82% and a net margin of 9.27%. The business had revenue of $3.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Corning Incorporated will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

Corning Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This is a boost from Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.73%.

Corning Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Corning, Inc engages in the provision of glass for notebook computers, flat panel desktop monitors, display televisions, and other information display applications, carrier network and enterprise network products for the telecommunications industry, ceramic substrates for gasoline and diesel engines in automotive and heavy-duty vehicle markets, laboratory products for the scientific community and polymer products for biotechnology applications, optical materials for the semiconductor industry and the scientific community, and polycrystalline silicon products and other technologies.

Featured Articles

