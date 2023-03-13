State Street Corp Invests $1.21 Billion in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBDGet Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 105,496,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,213,212,000. State Street Corp owned about 4.34% of Warner Bros. Discovery as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in WBD. RNC Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery in the third quarter valued at about $2,327,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery in the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery in the third quarter valued at about $993,000. HGK Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery in the third quarter valued at about $3,187,000. Finally, Community Bank of Raymore acquired a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery in the third quarter valued at about $996,000. Institutional investors own 55.18% of the company’s stock.

Warner Bros. Discovery Stock Down 2.8 %

WBD stock opened at $14.35 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.52. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.82 and a twelve month high of $27.50.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WBD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Macquarie increased their target price on Warner Bros. Discovery from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Guggenheim raised Warner Bros. Discovery from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Warner Bros. Discovery from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Warner Bros. Discovery from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on Warner Bros. Discovery to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.98.

Warner Bros. Discovery Company Profile

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company. It creates and distributes a portfolio of content and brands across television, film, and streaming. Its brands and products include Discovery Channel, discovery+, CNN, CNN+, DC, Eurosport, HBO, HBO Max, HGTV, Food Network, Investigation Discovery, TLC, TNT, TBS, truTV, Travel Channel, MotorTrend, Animal Planet, Science Channel, Warner Bros.

