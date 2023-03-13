Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Buys 13,323 Shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) by 55.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,288 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 13,323 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $5,515,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. WD Rutherford LLC acquired a new stake in Genuine Parts during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 128.0% during the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 171 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 113.2% in the 3rd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 226 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in Genuine Parts during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Genuine Parts by 28.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 288 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. 78.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Genuine Parts from $170.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Genuine Parts in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Genuine Parts from $147.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $152.20.

Genuine Parts Stock Performance

Shares of GPC stock opened at $162.99 on Monday. Genuine Parts has a 12 month low of $121.55 and a 12 month high of $187.73. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $170.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $169.51. The firm has a market cap of $22.95 billion, a PE ratio of 19.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.15. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 5.35% and a return on equity of 32.22%. The firm had revenue of $5.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.79 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Genuine Parts will post 8.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Genuine Parts Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. This is a boost from Genuine Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio is 45.73%.

About Genuine Parts

Genuine Parts Co engages in the distribution of automotive and industrial replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Parts Group, Industrial Parts Group, and Corporate. The Automotive Parts Group segment distributes replacement parts, other than body parts for substantially all makes and models of automobiles, trucks, and other vehicles.

