BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC Boosts Stock Position in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its holdings in shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Get Rating) by 40.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 194,918 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,093 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC owned approximately 0.08% of Waste Connections worth $26,339,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WCN. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Waste Connections by 2.1% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 111,853 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,115,000 after acquiring an additional 2,340 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Waste Connections by 5.3% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 47,451 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,446,000 after buying an additional 2,395 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Waste Connections during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,150,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 73.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 591,194 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $73,284,000 after acquiring an additional 250,361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC bought a new position in Waste Connections in the second quarter worth approximately $285,000. 85.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Waste Connections Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of WCN stock opened at $131.04 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $132.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $135.97. Waste Connections, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $113.50 and a fifty-two week high of $148.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $33.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.67.

Waste Connections Announces Dividend

Waste Connections ( NYSE:WCN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The business services provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.01. Waste Connections had a net margin of 11.59% and a return on equity of 14.23%. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 4.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be issued a $0.255 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.58%.

Insider Activity at Waste Connections

In related news, Director William J. Razzouk sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.61, for a total value of $135,610.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $465,277.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Waste Connections news, SVP Robert Michael Cloninger sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.55, for a total transaction of $200,325.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,244 shares in the company, valued at $2,035,836.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director William J. Razzouk sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.61, for a total transaction of $135,610.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $465,277.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,700 shares of company stock valued at $1,177,955 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on WCN shares. Atb Cap Markets raised Waste Connections from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $152.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $154.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Monday, January 30th. StockNews.com cut shares of Waste Connections from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $158.00 to $153.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Waste Connections presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.75.

Waste Connections Company Profile



Waste Connections, Inc engages in the provision of non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, and disposal services. The firm offers its services to residential, commercial, landfill and transfer stations, and industries such as office, apartments multi-family, construction and demolition, property management, retail, restaurant, and manufacturing.

