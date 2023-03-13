Neuberger Berman Group LLC Grows Position in Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH – Get Rating) by 24.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,917,357 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 766,449 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Equitable were worth $103,222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQH. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Equitable by 29.6% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Equitable by 80.9% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Equitable by 91.3% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 1,591 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Equitable by 9.3% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 4,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Equitable during the third quarter valued at about $150,000. 93.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Equitable from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Equitable from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $34.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Equitable from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Equitable in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet lowered Equitable from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Equitable currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.67.

Equitable Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:EQH opened at $27.26 on Monday. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.61 and a 1 year high of $33.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.22 and a beta of 1.44. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $31.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.03.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.27 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 48.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.54 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Equitable Holdings, Inc. will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Equitable Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 27th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 24th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. Equitable’s payout ratio is currently 18.26%.

Equitable Profile

Equitable Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segment: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment includes annuity products, which primarily meet the needs of individuals saving for retirement or seeking retirement income.

