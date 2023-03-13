Neo Ivy Capital Management Has $30,000 Stock Position in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP)

Neo Ivy Capital Management cut its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating) by 80.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 482 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,047 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management’s holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public were worth $30,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HZNP. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,276,662 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,316,812,000 after buying an additional 354,287 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,619,023 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $966,660,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020,576 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 8.8% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,652,529 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $530,605,000 after buying an additional 537,550 shares in the last quarter. Paulson & CO. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 10.4% during the second quarter. Paulson & CO. Inc. now owns 6,199,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $494,432,000 after buying an additional 585,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 3.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,732,387 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $354,777,000 after buying an additional 188,413 shares in the last quarter. 91.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Guggenheim cut Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $98.00 to $116.50 in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. SVB Leerink lowered Horizon Therapeutics Public from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $88.00 to $116.50 in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. TheStreet raised Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded Horizon Therapeutics Public from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Horizon Therapeutics Public has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.42.

In other news, EVP Jeffrey W. Sherman sold 3,368 shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.05, for a total value of $380,752.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,469,883.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other news, EVP Jeffrey W. Sherman sold 3,368 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.05, for a total value of $380,752.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,469,883.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Aaron Cox sold 36,148 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.17, for a total value of $4,090,869.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,348.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 71,832 shares of company stock worth $8,125,648. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

HZNP opened at $110.04 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $111.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 3.85 and a quick ratio of 3.67. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a 1 year low of $57.84 and a 1 year high of $117.49. The firm has a market cap of $25.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.35, a PEG ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.15.

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.12. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a return on equity of 23.04% and a net margin of 14.37%. The business had revenue of $942.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $922.95 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.41 EPS. Horizon Therapeutics Public’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Horizon Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which is engaged in the research, development, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Orphan and Inflammation segments. The Orphan segment consists of medicines KRYSTEXXA, RAVICTI, PROCYSBI, ACTIMMUNE, BUPHENYL, QUINSAIR, and RAYOS.

