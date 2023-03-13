Neuberger Berman Group LLC Grows Stake in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) by 186.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,481,413 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,613,783 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $85,275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 1,656.0% during the third quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 878 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 828 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in Citizens Financial Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Citizens Financial Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Citizens Financial Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 273.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,416 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 1,037 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.96% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Citizens Financial Group

In other news, Director Kevin Cummings sold 81,151 shares of Citizens Financial Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.40, for a total value of $3,603,104.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 455,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,237,031.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Citizens Financial Group Trading Down 3.7 %

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research raised their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Barclays raised their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Finally, DA Davidson started coverage on Citizens Financial Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.17.

Shares of NYSE CFG opened at $34.44 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.47. The firm has a market cap of $16.67 billion, a PE ratio of 8.44 and a beta of 1.37. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.65 and a twelve month high of $50.94.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 17th. The bank reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 22.86% and a return on equity of 11.24%. Analysts expect that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Citizens Financial Group declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Friday, February 17th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.15 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the bank to repurchase up to 5.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Citizens Financial Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 30th. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.18%.

Citizens Financial Group Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking segments. The Consumer Banking segment includes deposit products, mortgage and home equity lending, student loans, auto financing, credit cards, business loans, and wealth management and investment services.

