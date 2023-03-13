Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Stock Holdings Increased by Verdence Capital Advisors LLC

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 52.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,572 shares during the quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $414,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of DFS. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 5.5% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,482,322 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $225,705,000 after acquiring an additional 130,410 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 5.3% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,311,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $218,651,000 after acquiring an additional 116,693 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,113,925 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $192,199,000 after acquiring an additional 22,408 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 489.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,999,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $220,307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,660,180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,975,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $179,614,000 after purchasing an additional 43,921 shares in the last quarter. 81.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Discover Financial Services

In other news, EVP Robert Andrew Eichfeld sold 13,477 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.18, for a total transaction of $1,538,803.86. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,509 shares in the company, valued at $3,597,697.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Robert Andrew Eichfeld sold 13,477 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.18, for a total transaction of $1,538,803.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 31,509 shares in the company, valued at $3,597,697.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Carlos Minetti sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total transaction of $826,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 114,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,510,174. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Discover Financial Services Stock Down 3.3 %

DFS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $123.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Barclays downgraded Discover Financial Services from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $113.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Discover Financial Services from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Discover Financial Services has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $118.20.

Shares of Discover Financial Services stock opened at $102.14 on Monday. Discover Financial Services has a 12-month low of $87.64 and a 12-month high of $121.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.59, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $110.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $103.67.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.58 by $0.19. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 28.89% and a return on equity of 33.88%. The firm had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.64 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Discover Financial Services will post 13.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Discover Financial Services Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 22nd. Discover Financial Services’s payout ratio is 15.49%.

About Discover Financial Services

Discover Financial Services is a holding company, which engages in the provision of direct banking and payment services. It operates through the Direct Banking and Payment Services segments. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards issued to individuals on the Discover Network and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending and deposit products.

