Alliancebernstein L.P. Increases Stock Position in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Rating) by 18.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 831,276 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 130,091 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.78% of VeriSign worth $144,393,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in VeriSign by 1.2% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 49,102 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $8,529,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of VeriSign by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 551,607 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $95,814,000 after acquiring an additional 7,335 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC boosted its holdings in VeriSign by 44.1% during the 3rd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 6,057 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after acquiring an additional 1,853 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in VeriSign by 9.6% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,626 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of VeriSign by 13.0% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 648,886 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $112,712,000 after purchasing an additional 74,710 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.21% of the company’s stock.

VeriSign Price Performance

VeriSign stock opened at $191.20 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.05 billion, a PE ratio of 30.59 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $208.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $195.51. VeriSign, Inc. has a 12 month low of $155.25 and a 12 month high of $228.80.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VeriSign ( NASDAQ:VRSN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The information services provider reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.17. VeriSign had a negative return on equity of 46.13% and a net margin of 47.30%. The business had revenue of $369.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $366.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.48 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that VeriSign, Inc. will post 6.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VRSN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on VeriSign from $243.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of VeriSign from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $216.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO D James Bidzos sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.15, for a total transaction of $418,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 678,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $141,896,562.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other VeriSign news, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 614 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.78, for a total transaction of $130,646.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,792 shares in the company, valued at $8,041,381.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO D James Bidzos sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.15, for a total value of $418,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 678,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $141,896,562.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 80,959 shares of company stock worth $16,766,630. 0.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

VeriSign Company Profile

VeriSign, Inc provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure, which enables Internet navigation for many of the world’s most recognized domain names. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of key Internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services.

