Doyle Wealth Management Has $2.56 Million Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Doyle Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 1,889.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,597 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,260 shares during the period. Doyle Wealth Management’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,557,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOG. Totem Point Management LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. Totem Point Management LLC now owns 3,171 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $8,857,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Somerville Kurt F grew its stake in Alphabet by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Somerville Kurt F now owns 118 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. BCK Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth $2,564,000. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 53.2% during the first quarter. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 144 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $402,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 6.8% in the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 3,370 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $9,412,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOG opened at $91.01 on Monday. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $83.45 and a 1-year high of $144.16. The company has a 50-day moving average of $94.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.15. The company has a market cap of $1.17 trillion, a PE ratio of 20.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The information services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $76.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.49 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 21.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.53 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GOOG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a $125.00 target price on Alphabet in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $128.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Cowen decreased their target price on Alphabet from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $130.00 price objective on Alphabet in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.13.

In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 340 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.92, for a total value of $32,952.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,300 shares in the company, valued at $1,095,196. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.92, for a total transaction of $32,952.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,095,196. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 855 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.15, for a total transaction of $77,933.25. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,289,870.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 36,745 shares of company stock valued at $3,424,078. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

