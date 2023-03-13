Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Has $10.18 Million Stake in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,614 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned about 0.05% of Martin Marietta Materials worth $10,183,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MLM. First Personal Financial Services bought a new position in Martin Marietta Materials in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the third quarter worth $45,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Martin Marietta Materials in the 1st quarter worth about $54,000. 93.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $400.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. Citigroup upped their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $385.00 to $406.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $410.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $397.00 to $390.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $374.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $404.50.

Martin Marietta Materials Stock Down 3.7 %

Shares of NYSE:MLM opened at $341.02 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.99. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 52-week low of $284.99 and a 52-week high of $406.85. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $355.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $345.64. The firm has a market cap of $21.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.57, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.87.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The construction company reported $3.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.01. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 14.07% and a return on equity of 11.03%. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 14.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Martin Marietta Materials Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 6th will be issued a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 3rd. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.02%.

Martin Marietta Materials Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc engages in the provision of aggregates including crushed stone, sand, and gravel through its network of quarries and distribution yards. It operates through the following geographical segments: East Group and West Group. The East Group segments provide aggregated products only.

