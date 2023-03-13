Traynor Capital Management Inc. Has $7.20 Million Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Traynor Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 1,884.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74,852 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 71,080 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises 1.1% of Traynor Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Traynor Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $7,197,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GOOG. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 1,781.0% in the third quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,160 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 2,992 shares during the period. Doyle Wealth Management lifted its stake in Alphabet by 1,889.3% in the third quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 26,597 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,557,000 after buying an additional 25,260 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1,861.0% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,280,723 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $315,442,000 after buying an additional 3,113,422 shares during the period. Gifford Fong Associates increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.0% during the third quarter. Gifford Fong Associates now owns 115,140 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $11,071,000 after acquiring an additional 109,383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Menlo Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1,854.8% during the third quarter. Menlo Advisors LLC now owns 81,165 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $7,804,000 after acquiring an additional 77,013 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 28.69% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Stock Performance

Alphabet stock opened at $91.01 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $94.81 and a 200-day moving average of $97.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.34. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $83.45 and a 1 year high of $144.16. The company has a market capitalization of $1.17 trillion, a P/E ratio of 20.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.09.

Insider Activity

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The information services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $76.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.49 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.20% and a return on equity of 23.54%. Alphabet’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.53 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 855 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.15, for a total transaction of $77,933.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,289,870.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 22,203 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.75, for a total transaction of $1,992,719.25. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 76,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,872,965.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 855 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.15, for a total transaction of $77,933.25. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,289,870.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,745 shares of company stock valued at $3,424,078 in the last ninety days. 12.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on GOOG shares. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $128.00 price objective on Alphabet in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group set a $136.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $130.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $118.00 price objective on Alphabet in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Alphabet from $116.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.13.

About Alphabet

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

