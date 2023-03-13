Verus Capital Partners LLC Has $535,000 Stock Holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Verus Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,963 shares of the payment services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Verus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $535,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AXP. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Express by 239.0% during the 3rd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Karp Capital Management Corp bought a new position in American Express during the third quarter worth $28,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Express in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of American Express in the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Express by 150.5% during the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 957 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on AXP shares. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of American Express in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Bank of America increased their target price on American Express from $172.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Sunday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley upgraded American Express from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $186.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of American Express in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of American Express from $128.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Express presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $175.44.

American Express Stock Down 3.7 %

Shares of AXP opened at $165.70 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $166.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $155.20. American Express has a 12 month low of $130.65 and a 12 month high of $194.35. The company has a market capitalization of $123.31 billion, a PE ratio of 16.84, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 27th. The payment services company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $14.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.25 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 31.76% and a net margin of 14.16%. American Express’s revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.18 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that American Express will post 11.24 EPS for the current year.

American Express Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 7th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th. This is a boost from American Express’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is 21.14%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Monique Herena sold 15,217 shares of American Express stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.18, for a total value of $2,635,280.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,374,644.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Monique Herena sold 15,217 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.18, for a total transaction of $2,635,280.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,374,644.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Howard Grosfield sold 5,456 shares of American Express stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.52, for a total transaction of $952,181.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,229,493.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 49,361 shares of company stock valued at $8,773,678 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

About American Express

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: U.S Consumer Services (USCS), Commercial Services (CS), International Card Services (ICS), Global Merchant and Network Services (GMNS), and Corporate and Other.

