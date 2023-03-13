iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) Shares Sold by Wealthsource Partners LLC

Wealthsource Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Get Rating) by 83.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,009 shares of the company’s stock after selling 124,191 shares during the quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $2,062,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $131,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 106.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 880,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,388,000 after purchasing an additional 453,506 shares during the last quarter. Signature Securities Group Corporation acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $157,000. Boston Family Office LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 273.9% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Family Office LLC now owns 10,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $924,000 after purchasing an additional 7,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 9,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $770,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the last quarter.
iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Price Performance
iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF stock opened at $93.88 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.35. The company has a market cap of $7.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 1.16. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $82.09 and a fifty-two week high of $106.93.
About iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF
iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.
