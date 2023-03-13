Verus Capital Partners LLC Purchases 3,056 Shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM)

Verus Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Get Rating) (TSE:AEM) by 27.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,096 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,056 shares during the period. Verus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines were worth $595,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 23.9% in the 2nd quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,472 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $754,000 after acquiring an additional 3,177 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in the third quarter valued at $224,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 6.9% in the third quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 30,319 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,280,000 after buying an additional 1,961 shares during the last quarter. LGT Group Foundation increased its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. LGT Group Foundation now owns 173,108 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $7,305,000 after acquiring an additional 23,837 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 1.2% in the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 29,005 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,227,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. 58.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Agnico Eagle Mines alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $65.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$89.00 to C$88.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. TheStreet raised Agnico Eagle Mines from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $68.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.50.

Agnico Eagle Mines Trading Up 1.0 %

AEM opened at $45.42 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $51.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.80. The firm has a market cap of $20.77 billion, a PE ratio of 30.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 25.81 and a beta of 0.77. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a twelve month low of $36.69 and a twelve month high of $67.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 2.30.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM – Get Rating) (TSE:AEM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 17th. The mining company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 6.18% and a net margin of 11.67%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 45.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

Agnico Eagle Mines Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.52%. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 106.67%.

About Agnico Eagle Mines

(Get Rating)

Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd. engages in the exploration and production of gold. It operates through the following segments: Northern Business, Southern Business, and Exploration. The Northern Business segment comprises of LaRonde mine, LaRonde Zone 5 mine, Lapa mine, Goldex mine, Meadowbank mine including the Amaruq deposit, Canadian Malartic joint operation, Meliadine project and Kittila mine.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Get Rating) (TSE:AEM).

Receive News & Ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.