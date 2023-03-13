Sowell Financial Services LLC Sells 642 Shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Sowell Financial Services LLC decreased its position in General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) by 3.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 16,366 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 642 shares during the quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $525,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of General Motors by 198.7% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,456,923 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $300,352,000 after purchasing an additional 6,290,657 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of General Motors by 191.2% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,897,000 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $219,049,000 after purchasing an additional 4,528,500 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in General Motors by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 111,810,845 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,588,010,000 after buying an additional 4,251,190 shares in the last quarter. FIFTHDELTA Ltd purchased a new position in General Motors during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $72,013,000. Finally, Peconic Partners LLC grew its holdings in General Motors by 21,200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Peconic Partners LLC now owns 2,130,000 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $68,352,000 after buying an additional 2,120,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.92% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at General Motors

In related news, EVP Gerald Johnson sold 15,743 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.65, for a total transaction of $671,438.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 71,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,037,063.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Gerald Johnson sold 15,743 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.65, for a total transaction of $671,438.95. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,037,063.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Stephen K. Carlisle sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.97, for a total transaction of $755,460.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,937,754.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

General Motors Trading Down 3.4 %

NYSE GM opened at $36.52 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $38.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market cap of $50.93 billion, a PE ratio of 5.96, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.36. General Motors has a 12 month low of $30.33 and a 12 month high of $46.74.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The auto manufacturer reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $43.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.62 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 6.34% and a return on equity of 16.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.35 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that General Motors will post 6.21 earnings per share for the current year.

General Motors Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.87%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays assumed coverage on General Motors in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on General Motors from $59.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Citigroup raised their price target on General Motors from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on General Motors from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered General Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Monday, January 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.71.

General Motors Profile

(Get Rating)

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and in providing software-enabled services and subscriptions. It operates through the following segments: GMNA, GMI, Cruise, and GM Financial.

