National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) Shares Bought by Maven Securities LTD

Maven Securities LTD raised its position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Get Rating) by 44.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,558 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 7,900 shares during the quarter. Maven Securities LTD’s holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust were worth $1,063,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 14.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 5,869 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 746 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 5.3% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,045 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in National Storage Affiliates Trust in the first quarter worth $227,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 64.4% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 36,028 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,298,000 after purchasing an additional 14,107 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 2.7% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 236,485 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,842,000 after purchasing an additional 6,140 shares during the period. 85.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on NSA. Capital One Financial reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. StockNews.com upgraded National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on National Storage Affiliates Trust in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $56.50 to $41.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, National Storage Affiliates Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.89.

Insiders Place Their Bets

National Storage Affiliates Trust Trading Down 4.2 %

In other National Storage Affiliates Trust news, Chairman Arlen Dale Nordhagen bought 21,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $36.77 per share, for a total transaction of $790,555.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now owns 4,086,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $150,255,126.27. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 11.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE NSA opened at $40.44 on Monday. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a 12 month low of $34.90 and a 12 month high of $67.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $40.24 and a 200-day moving average of $41.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The company has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a PE ratio of 40.44, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.72.

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $208.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.82 million. National Storage Affiliates Trust had a return on equity of 4.64% and a net margin of 12.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that National Storage Affiliates Trust will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.44%. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s payout ratio is currently 220.00%.

About National Storage Affiliates Trust

(Get Rating)

National Storage Affiliates Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. It focuses on the ownership, operation, and acquisition of self-storage properties located within the metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. The company was founded by Arlen D. Nordhagen in April 2013 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, CO.

Further Reading

