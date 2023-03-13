Neuberger Berman Group LLC Cuts Holdings in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC lowered its holdings in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 508,789 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,134 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned about 0.18% of HCA Healthcare worth $93,831,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 122.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in HCA Healthcare during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in HCA Healthcare during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new position in HCA Healthcare during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in HCA Healthcare by 174.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 236 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on HCA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $240.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Argus raised their price target on HCA Healthcare from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Mizuho raised their price target on HCA Healthcare from $265.00 to $279.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Stephens raised their price target on HCA Healthcare from $275.00 to $283.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on HCA Healthcare from $235.00 to $257.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, HCA Healthcare presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $269.41.

HCA Healthcare Price Performance

Shares of HCA opened at $246.60 on Monday. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 12 month low of $164.47 and a 12 month high of $279.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $253.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $230.58. The stock has a market cap of $68.30 billion, a PE ratio of 12.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.64.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 27th. The company reported $4.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.79 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $15.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.51 billion. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 9.37% and a negative return on equity of 1,260.96%. On average, research analysts anticipate that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 17.16 earnings per share for the current year.

HCA Healthcare Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. This is an increase from HCA Healthcare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is 11.65%.

HCA Healthcare declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Friday, January 27th that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 4.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at HCA Healthcare

In other HCA Healthcare news, SVP Christopher F. Wyatt sold 4,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.30, for a total transaction of $1,241,170.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,204,893.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Timothy M. Mcmanus sold 7,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.06, for a total value of $2,007,074.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,553,537.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Christopher F. Wyatt sold 4,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.30, for a total transaction of $1,241,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,392 shares in the company, valued at $8,204,893.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 79,899 shares of company stock valued at $20,460,494 in the last three months. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

HCA Healthcare Profile

(Get Rating)

HCA Healthcare, Inc is a health care services company engaged in operating hospitals, freestanding surgery centers and emergency care facilities, urgent care facilities, walk-in clinics, diagnostic and imaging centers, radiation and oncology therapy centers, comprehensive rehabilitation and physical therapy centers, physician practices, home health, hospice, outpatient physical therapy home and community-based services providers, and various other facilities.

