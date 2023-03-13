KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) Shares Purchased by Neuberger Berman Group LLC

Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in shares of KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,074,263 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 82,952 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned about 1.51% of KBR worth $89,621,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KBR during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of KBR by 394.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,534 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 1,224 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in KBR in the 3rd quarter valued at $78,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in KBR by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,354 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 949 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in KBR by 103.0% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,920 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 974 shares during the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of KBR from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of KBR from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of KBR in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. StockNews.com cut shares of KBR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on shares of KBR from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.29.

KBR Stock Down 2.0 %

KBR opened at $53.04 on Monday. KBR, Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.96 and a twelve month high of $58.00. The firm has a market cap of $7.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $52.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96.

KBR (NYSE:KBR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The construction company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.11. KBR had a return on equity of 25.46% and a net margin of 2.89%. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. KBR’s quarterly revenue was down 35.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that KBR, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

KBR Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.135 per share. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This is a positive change from KBR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. KBR’s dividend payout ratio is 39.67%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Jennifer Myles sold 1,449 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.36, for a total transaction of $72,971.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,236 shares in the company, valued at $2,479,524.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About KBR

KBR, Inc engages in the provision of differentiated professional services and technologies across the asset and program life-cycle within the government services and hydrocarbons industries. It operates through the following segments: Government Solutions, Technology Solutions, Energy Solutions, Non-strategic Business, and Other.

