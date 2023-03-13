United Services Automobile Association Lowers Holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

United Services Automobile Association cut its position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 64.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 74,059 shares of the company’s stock after selling 131,874 shares during the quarter. United Services Automobile Association’s holdings in General Mills were worth $5,673,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in shares of General Mills by 56,697.1% in the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 857,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,703,000 after purchasing an additional 856,126 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP lifted its position in General Mills by 46.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 1,780,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,312,000 after acquiring an additional 567,715 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its position in General Mills by 209.9% during the 3rd quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 790,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,592,000 after acquiring an additional 535,715 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in General Mills during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,708,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in General Mills by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 51,625,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,955,030,000 after acquiring an additional 360,830 shares during the period. 74.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

General Mills Stock Performance

Shares of GIS stock opened at $78.52 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $79.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.82. General Mills, Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.67 and a 52 week high of $88.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.30 billion, a PE ratio of 16.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

General Mills Dividend Announcement

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 20th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $5.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.15 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 15.02% and a return on equity of 24.09%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 10th will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.09%.

Insider Activity at General Mills

In related news, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 1,955 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.99, for a total transaction of $168,110.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,146 shares in the company, valued at $1,474,384.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other General Mills news, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 1,955 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.99, for a total transaction of $168,110.45. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,474,384.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Sean N. Walker sold 27,157 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.87, for a total transaction of $2,304,814.59. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 90,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,721,048.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 40,006 shares of company stock worth $3,393,359. 0.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of General Mills in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. UBS Group upgraded shares of General Mills from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of General Mills from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of General Mills in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $88.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of General Mills in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.13.

General Mills Company Profile

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. The firm operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet, and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

Further Reading

