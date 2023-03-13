Verus Capital Partners LLC Lowers Stock Position in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX)

Verus Capital Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,235 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 75 shares during the quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF were worth $394,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tyler Stone Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 29.2% during the 2nd quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 115 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its position in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 1,029 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Magnus Financial Group LLC boosted its position in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 2,945 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $939,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. boosted its position in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 3,479 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,109,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 660 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period.

iShares Semiconductor ETF Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF stock opened at $404.90 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $401.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $368.83. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a twelve month low of $287.82 and a twelve month high of $501.09. The stock has a market cap of $6.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.05 and a beta of 1.30.

iShares Semiconductor ETF Profile

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

