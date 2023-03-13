Wealthsource Partners LLC Cuts Position in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ)

Wealthsource Partners LLC decreased its position in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Get Rating) (TSE:CCO) by 2.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,639 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,671 shares during the quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC’s holdings in Cameco were worth $1,608,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of Cameco by 402.0% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,131,797 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $295,084,000 after acquiring an additional 8,113,385 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Cameco by 360.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,186,417 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $172,088,000 after acquiring an additional 6,407,271 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cameco during the second quarter worth $121,589,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Cameco by 37.4% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 17,068,688 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $497,555,000 after acquiring an additional 4,644,453 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Cameco by 315.2% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,938,184 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $51,382,000 after acquiring an additional 1,471,412 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Cameco alerts:

Cameco Stock Performance

NYSE CCJ opened at $25.45 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 5.92 and a quick ratio of 4.74. Cameco Co. has a 1 year low of $20.01 and a 1 year high of $32.49. The company has a market capitalization of $11.02 billion, a PE ratio of 149.71 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a fifty day moving average of $26.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.57.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Cameco Profile

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Cameco from C$43.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. TD Securities upgraded shares of Cameco to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Cameco from C$45.00 to C$48.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.14.

(Get Rating)

Cameco Corp. engages in the provision of uranium. It operates through the Uranium and Fuel Services segments. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment deals with the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate and the purchase and sale of conversion services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Get Rating) (TSE:CCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Cameco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cameco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.