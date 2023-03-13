Wealthsource Partners LLC Raises Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Wealthsource Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 23.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,293 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,975 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $1,719,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Andesa Financial Management Inc. raised its holdings in Honeywell International by 23.7% during the third quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. now owns 2,229 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $376,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Honeywell International by 166.1% during the third quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC now owns 3,802 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $635,000 after acquiring an additional 2,373 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the second quarter worth about $844,000. First Financial Corp IN increased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 3.1% in the third quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 6,443 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,076,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 98.8% in the third quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 12,787 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,135,000 after purchasing an additional 6,354 shares during the last quarter. 74.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Honeywell International Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HON opened at $193.33 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $129.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.10. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52 week low of $166.63 and a 52 week high of $220.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $203.28 and a 200 day moving average of $198.81.

Honeywell International Dividend Announcement

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The conglomerate reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $9.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.26 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.00% and a return on equity of 32.89%. Honeywell International’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.09 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th were given a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 23rd. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is presently 56.67%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Honeywell International to $234.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Honeywell International from $242.00 to $235.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Honeywell International from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. UBS Group reduced their target price on Honeywell International from $193.00 to $185.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Honeywell International from $202.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $214.88.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes, specialty chemicals, electronic and advanced materials, process technology for refining and petrochemicals, and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business, and transportation.

