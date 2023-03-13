Nomura Holdings Inc. Cuts Position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY)

Nomura Holdings Inc. decreased its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Rating) by 92.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,113 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 71,330 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,225,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 708.7% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 186 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 52.7% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 394 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Finally, Alta Advisers Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $80,000.

Get Alnylam Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of ALNY opened at $182.66 on Monday. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $117.58 and a 1 year high of $242.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $217.54 and a 200-day moving average of $214.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85, a current ratio of 3.51 and a quick ratio of 3.34.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ALNY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.68) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.13) by $0.45. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 109.04% and a negative return on equity of 1,287.80%. The business had revenue of $335.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $312.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($2.16) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -6.85 earnings per share for the current year.

ALNY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $200.00 to $196.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $144.00 to $143.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $415.00 price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $226.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $270.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $244.26.

Insider Activity at Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

In related news, EVP Indrani Lall Franchini sold 1,675 shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.01, for a total transaction of $378,566.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,500 shares in the company, valued at $791,035. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Alnylam Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Indrani Lall Franchini sold 1,675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.01, for a total value of $378,566.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,500 shares in the company, valued at $791,035. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Pushkal Garg sold 18,072 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $3,614,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 4,345 shares in the company, valued at $869,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

About Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of RNAi therapeutics. Its products include ONPATTRO, GIVLAARI, and OXLUMO. The company was founded by Noble Laureate, David Bartel, Thomas Tuschl, Phillip Zamore, Paul R.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.