Dana Investment Advisors Inc. Makes New Investment in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,403 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $575,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FRC. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its position in First Republic Bank by 3,214.0% during the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 146,910 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $19,179,000 after purchasing an additional 142,477 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 8,125 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,061,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new position in First Republic Bank in the third quarter worth approximately $27,274,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in First Republic Bank during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,767,000. Finally, Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in First Republic Bank by 7.6% in the third quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 2,027 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. 95.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Republic Bank Trading Down 14.8 %

Shares of FRC opened at $81.76 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $128.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $128.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 1.15. First Republic Bank has a 12-month low of $45.00 and a 12-month high of $174.21.

First Republic Bank Announces Dividend

First Republic Bank ( NYSE:FRC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The bank reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.06. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 24.66%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.02 earnings per share. First Republic Bank’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that First Republic Bank will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 26th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 25th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.09%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on FRC. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $102.00 to $97.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Stephens boosted their price target on First Republic Bank to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Raymond James downgraded First Republic Bank from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on First Republic Bank from $145.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, StockNews.com raised First Republic Bank to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $145.90.

About First Republic Bank

First Republic Bank engages in the provision of private banking, business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management, including trust and custody services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Wealth Management segments. The Commercial Banking segment represents most of the operations, including real estate secured lending, retail deposit gathering, private banking activities, mortgage sales and servicing, and managing capital, liquidity, and interest rate risk.

