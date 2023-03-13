Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) Shares Purchased by Neuberger Berman Group LLC

Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) by 17.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 758,245 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 110,729 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $75,179,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DLR. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 25.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 21,480,318 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,130,012,000 after buying an additional 4,341,066 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 37.8% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,918,798 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $388,666,000 after buying an additional 1,074,835 shares in the last quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC raised its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 162.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 1,292,297 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $128,170,000 after purchasing an additional 799,633 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,664,834 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,950,358,000 after purchasing an additional 687,715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centersquare Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 29.4% in the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 2,685,997 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $380,875,000 after purchasing an additional 610,266 shares in the last quarter. 95.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DLR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 6th. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $128.00 target price on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $88.00 to $81.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $110.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Digital Realty Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.54.

Digital Realty Trust Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE DLR opened at $102.54 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $85.76 and a 52 week high of $153.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $107.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.52.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.68 by ($1.70). Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 2.46%. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Digital Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.76%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 428.07%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Jeannie Lee sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $115,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,262,125. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

Featured Articles

