Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) Shares Purchased by Nomura Holdings Inc.

Nomura Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Brown & Brown were worth $1,105,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Brown & Brown in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in Brown & Brown by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 31,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,267,000 after buying an additional 1,950 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. purchased a new position in Brown & Brown during the 1st quarter worth $354,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in Brown & Brown by 37.1% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 5,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $404,000 after buying an additional 1,502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 608.0% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 43,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,135,000 after acquiring an additional 37,278 shares during the period. 69.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Brown & Brown

In other Brown & Brown news, Director Lawrence L. Gellerstedt III acquired 3,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $57.92 per share, with a total value of $196,928.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $943,169.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 16.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Brown & Brown Price Performance

BRO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Brown & Brown from $69.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Brown & Brown in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com cut Brown & Brown from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Brown & Brown in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $67.00 price target for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.30.

Brown & Brown stock opened at $54.92 on Monday. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.91 and a 1 year high of $74.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $58.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.13. The company has a market cap of $15.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.27 and a beta of 0.75.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.04. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 14.88% and a net margin of 18.80%. The business had revenue of $901.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $897.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Brown & Brown Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 3rd were given a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 2nd. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.49%.

Brown & Brown Profile

Brown & Brown, Inc is an insurance agency, wholesale brokerage, insurance program and service organization. It engages in the provision of insurance brokerage services and casualty insurance underwriting services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services.

Featured Articles

