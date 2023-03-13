Wealthsource Partners LLC Acquires 11,740 Shares of BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF (NYSEARCA:LCTU)

Wealthsource Partners LLC lifted its stake in BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF (NYSEARCA:LCTU – Get Rating) by 72.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,904 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,740 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC owned approximately 0.09% of BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF worth $1,113,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF by 69.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF during the second quarter worth about $53,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $63,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF by 5,002.6% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,901 shares during the period.

BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:LCTU opened at $42.74 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.47. BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF has a 1 year low of $39.18 and a 1 year high of $51.72.

