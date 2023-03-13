Wealthsource Partners LLC Boosts Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Wealthsource Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,152 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,317,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Walmart by 1,519.2% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,129,341 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,054,376,000 after buying an additional 7,627,286 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Walmart by 2.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 96,570,711 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $12,525,224,000 after purchasing an additional 2,712,886 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Walmart by 1.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 130,176,496 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $16,883,890,000 after purchasing an additional 1,832,388 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Walmart by 7.6% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,919,371 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,908,117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,685,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in Walmart by 34.2% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,258,231 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $783,056,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340,328 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.27% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on WMT. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $164.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. MKM Partners boosted their target price on shares of Walmart from $158.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Guggenheim set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Walmart from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $162.44.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Walmart Trading Down 0.1 %

In related news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 196,916 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.45, for a total value of $27,263,020.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 261,084,349 shares in the company, valued at $36,147,128,119.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Walmart news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 196,916 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.45, for a total transaction of $27,263,020.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 261,084,349 shares in the company, valued at $36,147,128,119.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 873,005 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.46, for a total value of $128,733,317.30. Following the sale, the insider now owns 270,872,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,942,804,289.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,271,775 shares of company stock worth $1,176,643,167. 47.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:WMT opened at $136.97 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $369.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.00, a PEG ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $142.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $140.97. Walmart Inc. has a 12-month low of $117.27 and a 12-month high of $160.77.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The retailer reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.20. Walmart had a return on equity of 20.45% and a net margin of 1.91%. The business had revenue of $164.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current year.

Walmart Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. Walmart’s payout ratio is 52.34%.

Walmart announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 15th that authorizes the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the retailer to buy up to 5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Walmart Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

Featured Articles

