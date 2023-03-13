Wealthsource Partners LLC Has $1.06 Million Position in Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC)

Wealthsource Partners LLC cut its position in Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 41,890 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 1,257 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC’s holdings in Range Resources were worth $1,058,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Range Resources by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 40,468,710 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,001,600,000 after purchasing an additional 4,261,600 shares during the period. Third Point LLC bought a new stake in shares of Range Resources during the third quarter worth $98,514,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Range Resources by 139.9% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,259,583 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $80,675,000 after acquiring an additional 1,901,100 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Range Resources by 72.9% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,693,084 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $68,027,000 after acquiring an additional 1,135,383 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi lifted its position in Range Resources by 146.3% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 1,869,492 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $49,636,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110,537 shares in the last quarter. 87.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Range Resources alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on RRC shares. Mizuho lowered their target price on Range Resources from $32.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Range Resources from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Range Resources in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Range Resources in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Range Resources from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.00.

Range Resources Stock Down 2.5 %

Range Resources Announces Dividend

RRC opened at $25.68 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.14. Range Resources Co. has a 1-year low of $22.61 and a 1-year high of $37.44. The stock has a market cap of $6.18 billion, a PE ratio of 5.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. Range Resources’s payout ratio is presently 6.79%.

Range Resources Profile

(Get Rating)

Range Resources Corp. engages in the exploration, development and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties in the Appalachian and Midcontinent regions. The company was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Range Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Range Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.