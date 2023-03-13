Two Sigma Advisers LP Has $13.44 Million Stake in Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA)

Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Rating) by 84.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 239,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 109,300 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in Ambarella were worth $13,444,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Ambarella by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,028,021 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $422,620,000 after buying an additional 522,698 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Ambarella by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,515,362 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $368,832,000 after purchasing an additional 56,927 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Ambarella by 61.9% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,640,233 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $107,370,000 after buying an additional 626,893 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Ambarella by 3.2% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,296,706 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $136,050,000 after buying an additional 39,945 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Ambarella by 97.5% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,293,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $72,674,000 after buying an additional 638,557 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.33% of the company’s stock.
In related news, VP Christopher Day sold 2,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.82, for a total transaction of $211,883.06. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 18,398 shares in the company, valued at $1,670,906.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Brian C. White sold 1,224 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.25, for a total value of $100,674.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $77,644. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Christopher Day sold 2,333 shares of Ambarella stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.82, for a total value of $211,883.06. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,670,906.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,388 shares of company stock valued at $1,378,567 in the last ninety days. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Shares of AMBA stock opened at $76.60 on Monday. Ambarella, Inc. has a 52-week low of $49.02 and a 52-week high of $109.17. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.34. The company has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.80 and a beta of 1.53.
Ambarella, Inc engages in the development and sale of video compression, image processing, and computer vision solutions. It offers processors and software that cater to end markets including security cameras, automotive cameras, industrial and robotic applications, and consumer applications. The company was founded by Feng Ming Wang and Leslie D.
