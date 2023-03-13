Vanguard Group Inc. Has $1.35 Billion Stake in International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Vanguard Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,564,533 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 790,239 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 11.97% of International Paper worth $1,349,296,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Martingale Asset Management L P acquired a new stake in International Paper in the second quarter valued at $1,936,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in International Paper by 5.5% in the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 63,370 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,009,000 after acquiring an additional 3,277 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in International Paper by 5.4% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,019,663 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $127,424,000 after acquiring an additional 206,004 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust lifted its stake in International Paper by 8.9% in the second quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 11,199 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $468,000 after acquiring an additional 912 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in International Paper by 79.5% in the third quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 14,275 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $452,000 after acquiring an additional 6,322 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Get International Paper alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of International Paper from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of International Paper from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. UBS Group upgraded shares of International Paper from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Argus raised their target price on shares of International Paper from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of International Paper from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.82.

International Paper Price Performance

NYSE:IP opened at $35.52 on Monday. International Paper has a 52 week low of $30.69 and a 52 week high of $50.23. The firm has a market cap of $12.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.73 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.35.

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $5.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.20 billion. International Paper had a net margin of 7.11% and a return on equity of 15.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that International Paper will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

International Paper Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be given a dividend of $0.4625 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.21%. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.45%.

Insider Buying and Selling at International Paper

In other International Paper news, SVP Aimee K. Gregg sold 1,862 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.05, for a total transaction of $67,125.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,260 shares in the company, valued at $153,573. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other International Paper news, SVP Aimee K. Gregg sold 1,862 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.05, for a total transaction of $67,125.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,260 shares in the company, valued at $153,573. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Timothy S. Nicholls sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.95, for a total transaction of $194,750.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 129,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,034,715.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

About International Paper

(Get Rating)

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment is involved in manufacturing containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for International Paper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Paper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.