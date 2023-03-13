Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) Shares Sold by Trexquant Investment LP

Trexquant Investment LP reduced its holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating) by 49.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,079 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 25,369 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public were worth $1,614,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 936.7% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 622 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 562 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 75.9% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 628 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 91.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Jeffrey W. Sherman sold 3,368 shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.05, for a total value of $380,752.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,469,883.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Aaron Cox sold 36,148 shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public stock in a transaction on Friday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.17, for a total value of $4,090,869.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,348.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Jeffrey W. Sherman sold 3,368 shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.05, for a total value of $380,752.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,469,883.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 71,832 shares of company stock valued at $8,125,648. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler downgraded Horizon Therapeutics Public from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Horizon Therapeutics Public from $101.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $138.00 to $116.50 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, SVB Leerink downgraded Horizon Therapeutics Public from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $88.00 to $116.50 in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.42.

NASDAQ:HZNP opened at $110.04 on Monday. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a 52 week low of $57.84 and a 52 week high of $117.49. The company has a quick ratio of 3.67, a current ratio of 3.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $25.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $111.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.15.

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.12. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a return on equity of 23.04% and a net margin of 14.37%. The company had revenue of $942.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $922.95 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited will post 5.73 EPS for the current year.

Horizon Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which is engaged in the research, development, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Orphan and Inflammation segments. The Orphan segment consists of medicines KRYSTEXXA, RAVICTI, PROCYSBI, ACTIMMUNE, BUPHENYL, QUINSAIR, and RAYOS.

