Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Cuts Stock Holdings in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio trimmed its position in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 179,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,326 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $12,101,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of CBRE Group by 692.8% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,544,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $260,880,000 after buying an additional 3,097,072 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 150.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,320,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $120,816,000 after purchasing an additional 792,717 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in CBRE Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,522,000. FMR LLC increased its position in CBRE Group by 5.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,999,939 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $809,706,000 after buying an additional 540,866 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in CBRE Group by 9.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,239,306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $312,057,000 after buying an additional 369,875 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CBRE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of CBRE Group from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Raymond James reduced their price objective on CBRE Group from $105.00 to $101.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered CBRE Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $88.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of CBRE Group in a research report on Friday, January 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.43.

CBRE Group Stock Down 3.8 %

Shares of NYSE CBRE opened at $78.39 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $84.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.12. The company has a market capitalization of $24.29 billion, a PE ratio of 18.36 and a beta of 1.38. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $66.31 and a 12-month high of $94.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.14. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 21.07% and a net margin of 4.57%. The firm had revenue of $8.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.19 EPS. CBRE Group’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 5.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CBRE Group Profile

CBRE Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions and Real Estate Investments. The Advisory Services Segment provides a comprehensive range of services globally, including property leasing, capital markets (property sales and mortgage origination, sales and servicing), property management, project management services and valuation services.

