Two Sigma Advisers LP Has $15.14 Million Stock Holdings in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Get Rating) by 110.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 409,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 215,000 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned about 0.07% of FirstEnergy worth $15,140,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FE. Vantage Consulting Group Inc increased its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc now owns 6,577 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division boosted its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 7,947 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in FirstEnergy by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 7,674 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in FirstEnergy by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 6,167 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems lifted its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 0.4% during the third quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 100,833 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,731,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on FE. Guggenheim upgraded FirstEnergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Bank of America cut FirstEnergy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $41.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on FirstEnergy to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Mizuho cut their price target on FirstEnergy from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on FirstEnergy from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.25.

FirstEnergy Stock Down 2.7 %

Shares of NYSE:FE opened at $38.09 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $40.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.93. The company has a market capitalization of $21.80 billion, a PE ratio of 53.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.50. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 1 year low of $35.32 and a 1 year high of $48.85.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.03). FirstEnergy had a net margin of 3.26% and a return on equity of 13.16%. The firm had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. FirstEnergy’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

FirstEnergy Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 6th. FirstEnergy’s payout ratio is 219.72%.

About FirstEnergy

FirstEnergy Corp. engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity as well as energy management and other energy-related services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Distribution, Regulated Transmission, and Corporate or Other.

Featured Articles

