Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Has $10.85 Million Position in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 233,261 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,920 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $10,847,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 7,183.3% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Cambridge Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.98% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $69.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 13th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Apollo Global Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management to $74.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Apollo Global Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $84.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.44.

In other news, insider John J. Suydam sold 33,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total transaction of $2,400,048.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 277,076 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,949,472. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, insider John J. Suydam sold 33,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total value of $2,400,048.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 277,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,949,472. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider John J. Suydam sold 33,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $2,333,310.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 328,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,027,340. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 111,667 shares of company stock worth $7,898,208. 15.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:APO opened at $60.29 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $69.41 and its 200-day moving average is $62.02. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.62 and a 52-week high of $74.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $34.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.80, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.72.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 17th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. Apollo Global Management’s payout ratio is -28.67%.

Apollo Global Management, Inc provides asset management services. It offers its clients excess return at every point along the risk-reward spectrum from investment grade to private equity with a focus on three business strategies: yield, hybrid, and equity. The company was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

