Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Shares Sold by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lessened its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 141,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,457 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned 0.05% of Discover Financial Services worth $12,825,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Discover Financial Services by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,482,322 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $225,705,000 after acquiring an additional 130,410 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Discover Financial Services by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,311,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $218,651,000 after buying an additional 116,693 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,113,925 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $192,199,000 after buying an additional 22,408 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Discover Financial Services by 489.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,999,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $220,307,000 after buying an additional 1,660,180 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 2.3% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,975,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $179,614,000 after acquiring an additional 43,921 shares in the last quarter. 81.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Robert Andrew Eichfeld sold 13,477 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.18, for a total value of $1,538,803.86. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 31,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,597,697.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Robert Andrew Eichfeld sold 13,477 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.18, for a total transaction of $1,538,803.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,597,697.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Carlos Minetti sold 7,000 shares of Discover Financial Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total value of $826,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 114,493 shares in the company, valued at $13,510,174. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Discover Financial Services Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DFS opened at $102.14 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $26.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.46. Discover Financial Services has a twelve month low of $87.64 and a twelve month high of $121.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $110.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $103.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.58 by $0.19. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 28.89% and a return on equity of 33.88%. The firm had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.64 EPS. Discover Financial Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Discover Financial Services will post 13.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Discover Financial Services Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 22nd. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.49%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on DFS. Citigroup increased their price target on Discover Financial Services from $113.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Bank of America cut shares of Discover Financial Services from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $123.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Discover Financial Services from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $96.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Discover Financial Services from $119.00 to $111.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $118.20.

Discover Financial Services Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Discover Financial Services is a holding company, which engages in the provision of direct banking and payment services. It operates through the Direct Banking and Payment Services segments. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards issued to individuals on the Discover Network and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending and deposit products.

Featured Stories

