State Street Corp Grows Position in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 76,435,572 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,266,557 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned approximately 5.30% of Huntington Bancshares worth $1,018,994,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HBAN. CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 994.3% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,904 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,730 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 91.9% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,998 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 957 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 149.8% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,573 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,543 shares during the period. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 111.3% during the third quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 3,087 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,626 shares during the period. 80.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Huntington Bancshares alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HBAN shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Huntington Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $15.50 to $14.50 in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. DA Davidson started coverage on Huntington Bancshares in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $15.00 to $14.50 in a research report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.60.

Insider Buying and Selling at Huntington Bancshares

Huntington Bancshares Stock Down 2.7 %

In other news, Director David L. Porteous sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.01, for a total transaction of $1,200,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 62,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $943,303.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ HBAN opened at $13.37 on Monday. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a one year low of $11.67 and a one year high of $15.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.22, a PEG ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.11.

Huntington Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 20th will be given a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.64%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 17th. Huntington Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 42.76%.

Huntington Bancshares Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Huntington Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It provides commercial and consumer banking services, mortgage banking services, automobile financing, recreational vehicle and marine financing, equipment leasing, investment management, trust services, brokerage services, insurance programs, other financial products and services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HBAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.