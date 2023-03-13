Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Shares Bought by Verdence Capital Advisors LLC

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,406 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 225 shares during the quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $310,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 2.8% during the second quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 1.7% during the third quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 7,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 3.3% during the third quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 1.3% during the second quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $873,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. lifted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 0.9% during the third quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 15,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,118,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.63% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on CL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $87.00 to $84.00 in a report on Monday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 30th. Barclays reduced their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. TheStreet lowered Colgate-Palmolive from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.09.

Colgate-Palmolive Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of CL stock opened at $71.31 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.84. The stock has a market cap of $59.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.48. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.27. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1 year low of $67.84 and a 1 year high of $83.81.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.77. The business had revenue of $4.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.58 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 317.08% and a net margin of 9.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Colgate-Palmolive Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. This is a boost from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 20th. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 88.26%.

Colgate-Palmolive Profile

(Get Rating)

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through the Oral, Personal and Home Care, and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

