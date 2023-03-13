DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) Shares Purchased by State Street Corp

State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,288,386 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 372,903 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned approximately 5.31% of DTE Energy worth $1,192,570,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DTE. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,028,699 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,044,624,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420,586 shares during the last quarter. Natixis grew its holdings in DTE Energy by 1,312.9% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 1,242,579 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $156,675,000 after buying an additional 1,154,632 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in DTE Energy by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,213,090 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,095,415,000 after buying an additional 1,111,992 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in DTE Energy by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,431,298 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $509,910,000 after buying an additional 605,522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 454.1% during the second quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 685,208 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $86,850,000 after purchasing an additional 561,549 shares during the last quarter. 74.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DTE shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on DTE Energy from $138.00 to $133.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on DTE Energy from $130.00 to $126.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Mizuho raised their target price on DTE Energy from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Wolfe Research upgraded DTE Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on DTE Energy from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $129.22.

DTE Energy Trading Down 2.1 %

DTE Energy stock opened at $104.48 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $113.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $116.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. DTE Energy has a 12 month low of $100.64 and a 12 month high of $140.23. The stock has a market cap of $21.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.58.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.07 billion. DTE Energy had a net margin of 5.63% and a return on equity of 12.99%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.05 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that DTE Energy will post 6.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DTE Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 20th will be given a dividend of $0.9525 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 17th. This represents a $3.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.65%. This is a positive change from DTE Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.02%.

DTE Energy Profile

DTE Energy Co operates as a diversified energy company, which engages in the development and management of energy-related businesses and services. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Gas, DTE Vantage, Energy Trading, and Corporate and Other. The Electric segment consists of generation, purchase, distribution, and sale of electricity to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan.

