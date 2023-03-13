State Street Corp Sells 41,466 Shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

State Street Corp reduced its position in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,752,522 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 41,466 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned approximately 3.98% of Global Payments worth $1,161,810,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Family Firm Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Global Payments in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,042,000. Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global Payments in the 3rd quarter valued at $242,000. Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Global Payments by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 3,204 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its stake in shares of Global Payments by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 36,152 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,907,000 after purchasing an additional 3,008 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peconic Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global Payments in the 3rd quarter valued at $10,805,000. 87.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wolfe Research reduced their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $150.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Global Payments from $160.00 to $157.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Global Payments from $141.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 9th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Global Payments from $220.00 to $208.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $135.00 target price on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Monday, February 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Global Payments has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $149.31.

Global Payments Stock Performance

Shares of GPN stock opened at $100.00 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $110.76 and a 200-day moving average of $110.14. The company has a market cap of $26.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 227.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Global Payments Inc. has a one year low of $92.27 and a one year high of $146.71.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. Global Payments had a net margin of 1.24% and a return on equity of 10.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.03 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Global Payments Inc. will post 9.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Global Payments Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 227.28%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO David M. Sheffield sold 1,562 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.08, for a total transaction of $176,630.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,032 shares in the company, valued at $3,169,858.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Global Payments Profile

Global Payments, Inc engages in the provision of payment technology and software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions and Business & Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment provides payments technology and software solutions to customers globally.

Featured Stories

