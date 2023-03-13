State Street Corp Has $1.03 Billion Stake in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

State Street Corp raised its position in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) by 9.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,077,777 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 261,078 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned 5.21% of SVB Financial Group worth $1,033,456,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SIVB. Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 107.8% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 106 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 72 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

Get SVB Financial Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SIVB. Maxim Group lowered shares of SVB Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $250.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $250.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $411.00 to $308.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of SVB Financial Group to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $348.47.

Insider Buying and Selling

SVB Financial Group Stock Performance

In related news, CMO Michelle Draper sold 2,414 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.61, for a total value of $520,482.54. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 2,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $646,183.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other SVB Financial Group news, CMO Michelle Draper sold 2,414 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.61, for a total transaction of $520,482.54. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 2,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $646,183.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Gregory W. Becker sold 12,451 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.42, for a total transaction of $3,578,666.42. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 92,552 shares in the company, valued at $26,601,295.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 18,004 shares of company stock valued at $5,016,701. 0.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ SIVB opened at $39.40 on Monday. SVB Financial Group has a 1 year low of $39.40 and a 1 year high of $597.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $275.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $283.67.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The bank reported $4.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.26 by ($0.64). The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 13.02% and a net margin of 22.05%. SVB Financial Group’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $6.22 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that SVB Financial Group will post 17.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SVB Financial Group Profile

(Get Rating)

SVB Financial Group is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment consists of results from the commercial bank, private equity division, SVB wine, SVB analytics, and debt fund investments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SIVB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SVB Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SVB Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.