Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) Shares Sold by Verus Capital Partners LLC

Verus Capital Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Get Rating) by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,545 shares of the company’s stock after selling 472 shares during the period. Verus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $793,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VHT. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Key Financial Inc grew its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 48.2% during the 3rd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 166 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 122.1% during the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $86,000.

NYSEARCA:VHT opened at $228.23 on Monday. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 12-month low of $217.12 and a 12-month high of $265.79. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $243.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $240.94. The firm has a market cap of $15.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 0.76.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

