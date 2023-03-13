Verus Capital Partners LLC Invests $527,000 in Alerus Financial Co. (NASDAQ:ALRS)

Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Alerus Financial Co. (NASDAQ:ALRS – Get Rating) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 23,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $527,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alerus Financial during the third quarter worth $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Alerus Financial by 68.3% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Alerus Financial in the second quarter valued at about $144,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alerus Financial by 164.2% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 6,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 4,180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Alerus Financial by 50.7% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 7,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 2,463 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 41.65% of the company’s stock.

Alerus Financial Trading Down 4.2 %

NASDAQ ALRS opened at $17.89 on Monday. Alerus Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $17.28 and a 52 week high of $30.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $357.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.56 and a beta of 0.62.

Alerus Financial Dividend Announcement

Alerus Financial ( NASDAQ:ALRS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $52.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.40 million. Alerus Financial had a return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 17.64%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Alerus Financial Co. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. Alerus Financial’s payout ratio is 34.45%.

Insider Activity at Alerus Financial

In related news, Director Mary Zimmer purchased 1,250 shares of Alerus Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $20.36 per share, with a total value of $25,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,116. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 3,189 shares of company stock valued at $63,497. 6.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ALRS shares. TheStreet lowered Alerus Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Alerus Financial in a research report on Friday, January 27th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Hovde Group lowered shares of Alerus Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 26th.

About Alerus Financial

Alerus Financial Corp. engages in the provision of business and consumer financial products and services through its subsidiary, Alerus Financial NA. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Retirement & Benefit Services, Wealth Management, Mortgage, and Corporate Administration. The Banking segment provides lending and deposit products.

