Verus Capital Partners LLC Has $681,000 Stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

Verus Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,518 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 441 shares during the period. Verus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $681,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NOBL. Strategic Blueprint LLC lifted its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 47.2% in the 3rd quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 5,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 1,787 shares during the period. Diversified LLC acquired a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the third quarter valued at about $460,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 12.8% during the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 5,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after buying an additional 603 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after buying an additional 595 shares during the period. Finally, Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,014,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,140,000 after acquiring an additional 64,152 shares during the last quarter.

Get ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF alerts:

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Price Performance

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF stock opened at $87.79 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.72 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.56. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a fifty-two week low of $55.69 and a fifty-two week high of $67.97.

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Company Profile

The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 constituents that have increased dividend payments annually for at least 25 years. NOBL was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by ProShares.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.