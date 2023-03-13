Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) Shares Acquired by Saba Capital Management L.P.

Saba Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating) by 30.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 317,295 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 74,500 shares during the quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $2,580,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exos TFP Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Palantir Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies during the second quarter valued at $41,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Palantir Technologies by 39.3% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,324 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in Palantir Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies during the third quarter worth about $47,000. 31.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.38, for a total transaction of $44,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 213,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,364,235.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 153,049 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.07, for a total transaction of $1,541,203.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 281,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,834,966.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.38, for a total transaction of $44,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 213,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,364,235.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 184,562 shares of company stock worth $1,787,101 over the last ninety days. 13.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Palantir Technologies Stock Down 4.4 %

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PLTR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Citigroup reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Palantir Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $7.50 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of Palantir Technologies from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $4.50 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Palantir Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.64.

PLTR stock opened at $7.35 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.64. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.84 and a 52-week high of $14.86. The company has a market capitalization of $15.45 billion, a PE ratio of -38.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 2.87.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $508.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $504.84 million. Palantir Technologies had a negative net margin of 19.61% and a negative return on equity of 11.90%. The business’s revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.02 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

Palantir Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides palantir gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

