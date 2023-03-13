11,724 Shares in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD) Bought by Sowell Financial Services LLC

Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 11,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $658,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Regal Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.5% in the third quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Signature Securities Group Corporation bought a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $160,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 5,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 364,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,482,000 after acquiring an additional 51,162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.1% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 322,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,161,000 after purchasing an additional 18,437 shares during the last quarter.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Down 1.1 %

ESGD stock opened at $68.94 on Monday. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $54.74 and a twelve month high of $75.66. The company has a market cap of $6.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $70.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.05.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (ESGD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index of developed market international companies that have been selected and weighted for positive environmental, social, and governance characteristics. ESGD was launched on Jun 28, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

