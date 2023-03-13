Sowell Financial Services LLC Raises Holdings in Invesco Senior Income Trust (NYSE:VVR)

Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco Senior Income Trust (NYSE:VVR – Get Rating) by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 197,645 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 16,530 shares during the quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco Senior Income Trust were worth $735,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bramshill Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Income Trust by 30.9% during the second quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC now owns 10,707,303 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $41,651,000 after buying an additional 2,528,408 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Senior Income Trust in the first quarter valued at about $8,813,000. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Invesco Senior Income Trust in the third quarter valued at about $3,389,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco Senior Income Trust in the first quarter valued at about $2,844,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Invesco Senior Income Trust by 87.2% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,106,846 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,306,000 after purchasing an additional 515,620 shares during the period.

Get Invesco Senior Income Trust alerts:

Invesco Senior Income Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:VVR opened at $3.98 on Monday. Invesco Senior Income Trust has a 52 week low of $3.63 and a 52 week high of $4.33. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.85.

Invesco Senior Income Trust Announces Dividend

Invesco Senior Income Trust Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a $0.039 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $0.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.76%.

(Get Rating)

Invesco Senior Income Trust operates as a closed-end investment trust. The firm’s investment objective is to gain a high level of current income consistent with the preservation of capital. The company was founded on June 23, 1998 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VVR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Senior Income Trust (NYSE:VVR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Senior Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Senior Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.