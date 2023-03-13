Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) Shares Bought by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its holdings in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) by 10.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 110,512 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,641 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $33,763,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Synopsys in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Synopsys by 47.2% in the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 131 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Synopsys in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Synopsys in the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Synopsys by 957.9% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 201 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.68% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SNPS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Synopsys from $420.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Synopsys from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Edward Jones initiated coverage on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Synopsys from $455.00 to $467.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Synopsys presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $424.18.

Synopsys Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of SNPS opened at $355.23 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $351.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $329.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.10 billion, a PE ratio of 58.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.18. Synopsys, Inc. has a 52-week low of $255.02 and a 52-week high of $391.17.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.12. Synopsys had a net margin of 18.22% and a return on equity of 16.88%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.78 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Synopsys, Inc. will post 7.2 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Synopsys

In other news, CAO Sudhindra Kankanwadi sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $361.08, for a total value of $1,444,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,038,340.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, COO Sassine Ghazi sold 29,136 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.93, for a total value of $9,612,840.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 52,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,357,287.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Sudhindra Kankanwadi sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $361.08, for a total transaction of $1,444,320.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,723 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,038,340.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 65,736 shares of company stock valued at $21,590,891 over the last three months. 0.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Synopsys

About Synopsys

Synopsys, Inc engages in the provision of software products and consulting services in the electronic design automation industry. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor and System Design, and Software Integrity. The Semiconductor and System Design segment includes the EDA, IP and System Integration.

