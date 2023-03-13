Neo Ivy Capital Management Cuts Stock Holdings in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Neo Ivy Capital Management lowered its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) by 81.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 182 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 818 shares during the quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $44,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the third quarter worth $35,000. Motco acquired a new position in Parker-Hannifin in the third quarter valued at $45,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Parker-Hannifin in the second quarter valued at $49,000. Riverview Trust Co boosted its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 101.8% in the third quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 226 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 25.4% in the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 237 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.32% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Chairman Thomas L. Williams sold 38,098 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.63, for a total transaction of $13,434,497.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 229,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,761,791.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Chairman Thomas L. Williams sold 38,098 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.63, for a total transaction of $13,434,497.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 229,027 shares in the company, valued at $80,761,791.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Mark T. Czaja sold 430 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.70, for a total value of $151,231.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $178,311.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 62,454 shares of company stock worth $21,706,490 in the last ninety days. 1.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PH has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $335.00 to $341.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $311.00 to $374.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $307.00 to $322.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $335.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Parker-Hannifin presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $363.25.

Parker-Hannifin stock opened at $338.47 on Monday. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 12-month low of $230.44 and a 12-month high of $364.57. The company has a market capitalization of $43.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $332.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $298.39.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $4.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.45 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.44 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 7.33% and a return on equity of 28.23%. The company’s revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.46 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 19.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 10th. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd were issued a $1.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $5.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is currently 54.96%.

Parker-Hannifin Corp. engages in the manufacture of motion and control technologies and systems. It operates through Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems segments. The Diversified Industrial segment sells products to both original equipment manufacturers and distributors who serve the replacement markets in manufacturing, packaging, processing, transportation, mobile construction, refrigeration and air conditioning, agricultural and military machinery, and equipment industries.

